50 Cent Taunts Fat Joe…Again

50’s tyrannical rants against Fat Joe seem to be seeing no end. As previously reported he’s been relentless against Fat Gangsta, leaking his album, J.O.S.E. II on his blog and claiming that he had to be rushed to the hospital after listening to it. Surprisingly Fat Joe responded to the disrespect rather amicably, mocking Fif and calling him his “biggest fan”. Now with the Soundscan numbers in for Joey’s latest album, the lackluster sales are giving more fuel to 50’s fire.

The G Unit general revamped his entire blog in tribute to Fat Joe. He posted a picture of Joey Crack as the banner with a single tear drop running down his face. He also made sure to include a picture of a Rolls Royce with a Terror Squad chain attached to it saying, “For Sale.” 50 then took shots at Jealous Ones Envy 2 sarcastically calling it “The Most Anticipated Album of this Century” and a “quote” from Rolling Stone saying,

“With over 8,800 copies sold Joe shows no sign of stopping.”

Just to put the nail in the coffin, Fif made sure to add:

“A bad man kicks you’re down. Well I’m the worst, Ima kick Fat Joe in the head.”

Ouch.