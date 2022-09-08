Redman Is Officially A Licensed Skydiver

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop legend Redman is out here proving that age ain’t nothing but a number as he’s now gearing up to teach people how to safely jump out of airplanes.

According to TMZ the Muddy Waters rapper has officially become a licensed skydiver after completing 27 jumps over the years and also passed a written test to get documentation.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Reggie Noble posted a video of himself jumping out of a plane with a caption that read, “I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY !! I’m an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES.”

The veteran rap star was out in Houston at an undisclosed film location when he earned his sky stripes … thanking New Jersey-based Skydive Sussex and Skydive Spaceland Houston for the education and experiences.

Several of Red’s hip hop peers — Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes, The LOX’s Sheek Louch, saluted his airtight accomplishment and Ja Rule made a grand revelation that he was working to become a licensed skydiver as well.