Las Vegas Public Official Arrested In Murder of Reporter, Allegedly

A city official in Las Vegas, Nevada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a reporter days after the individual was found dead at his residence.

According to reports, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday evening (September 7th). His arrest was in connection with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, whose investigative reporting of Telles put him in an unfavorable light which led to his third-place showing in a Democratic primary in June, was found stabbed to death outside of his home in a northwestern neighborhood of Las Vegas on Saturday morning(September 3rd).

In a press conference held on Thursday (September 8th), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo spoke about how the “terrible and jarring homicide” has given many in the city’s government chills. “Every murder is tragic but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome,” he said, offering his condolences to German’s family and co-workers at the Review-Journal. “We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing,” said Glenn Cook, executive editor at the Review-Journal.

Police also announced on Thursday that Telles’ DNA was found at the scene of the stabbing, and reportedly under German’s fingernails suggesting he was trying to defend himself as he was stabbed seven times. Telles had publicly blamed German for his reporting, even going so far as to continually harass him via Twitter back in June, claiming that German was a “bully” with a vendetta against him. At the time of his death, German was working on a follow-up story about Telles in the wake of his election loss.

Officials with Clark County spoke to the press, stating that they were discussing legal options concerning Telles’ job status. “The safety of our county employees and the public is our top priority, and the County has suspended Mr. Telles’ access to county offices or property,” they said in a press release. After German’s initial reporting of Telles’ misconduct, a decision had been made to have staff in the public administrator’s office cease reporting to Telles.