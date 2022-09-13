Jazz Legend & Hip-Hop Influencer Ramsey Lewis Dies At 87

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ramsey Lewis, the pianist whose recordings made him a legend in the world of jazz and a wellspring of inspiration for Hip-Hop artists, has passed away at the age of 87.

According to reports, Lewis passed away peacefully on Monday (Sept. 12) at his home in his native city of Chicago, Illinois. “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe,” his wife Janet Lewis said in a statement posted shortly afterward on social media.

“He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life. It was our family’s great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents. We are forever grateful for your support.”

The family asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to The Jazz Foundation of America.

Lewis’s passion for music began at the age of 4 with piano lessons and was nurtured through church and the Chicago Music Preparatory School. The first band he joined in high school would be the foundation for his Ramsey Lewis Trio – bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt and himself.

Their instrumental stylings would soon make them a part of jazz history. Their cover of an R&B hit “The ‘In’ Crowd” was recorded for a live album at the famed Bohemian Caverns in Washington D.C. in 1965 which propelled them to number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. “The ‘In’ Crowd” would go on to earn a Grammy Award as well as another covered song “Hang On Sloopy” by The McCoys.

The initial trio would disband, and Lewis would team up with future Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White on drums and Cleveland Eaton on bass. Afterward, Lewis would enjoy a lengthy career that saw him earn two more Grammy Awards and a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award in 2007.

He recorded 80 albums and for years hosted the “Ramsey Lewis and Legends of Jazz” program on WNUA-FM in Chicago.

Ramsey Lewis’ influence wasn’t only limited to jazz. He performed at numerous classical music festivals, and his albums were a wellspring of sample material for Hip-Hop artists and producers such as A Tribe Called Quest‘s Q-Tip (who sampled his 1973 Dreams LP for “Electric Relaxation”), Mos Def, The Fugees, E-40 and more.

Lewis also made a prominent collaboration with Guru and Bahamadia on “Respect The Architect” from Jazzmatazz II in 1996.