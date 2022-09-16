Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Marcus Jordan‘s Trophy Room sneaker boutique has been known to release some exclusive versions of popular retro Air Jordans, and while the shop has gotten much backlash for backdooring their exclusive releases, that’s not keeping them from continuing to remix the grails that we hold near and dear to our hearts.

According to HypeBeast, the Trophy Room’s newest upcoming retro remix is in the form of the classic Air Jordan 7 which actually coincides with rumors that 2023 will be the year of the Air Jordan 7. Borrowing inspiration from the timeless “Olympic” Air Jordan 7’s that dropped in 1992 when the OG Dream Team ran roughshod through the ’92 Barcelona Olympics, the 2022 version features more red than white along with some other pretty cool details that’s sure to catch the eye of sneaker collectors.

Expressing a mix of “Obsidian/Dark Obsidian/True Red/Metallic Gold,” the collaboration references the iconic Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” sported by Michael Jordan during the 1992 Summer Olympics. The shoe features premium suede uppers with decoration that comes in the form of the Olympic ring colors at the heel tabs and metallic gold hardware. Additional detailing comes in the form of MJ’s signature on the heel region and “New sheriff in town” embroidered behind the tongues, a nod to MJ’s speech to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson during team scrimmages.

These are definitely a new take on a classic that’s seen all kinds of colorways released over the years. Though expected to release in October, no exact date is set for the Trophy Room Air Jordan 7’s nor do we know how many pairs will be in stock.

While many sneakerheads aren’t feeling them and others are counting down the days until they release, there’s a good chance these will be sneaking out the backdoor anyway so don’t get your hopes up on landing a pair (just sayin’). Are you going to be trying to cop a pair when they release next month? Let us know in the comments section below.