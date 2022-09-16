Vegas Podcasts Offering $100K To Find Who Killed 2Pac

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The shooting and subsequent death of famed rapper and actor 2Pac remains a mystery among Hip-Hop circles. Now, a pair of podcasts is offering a six-figure payment for information leading to who carried out the crime.

On September 11, The Problem Solver posted a video promising a $100,000 payout to anyone who had information on who shot 2Pac on that fateful day in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nev. Joining with The Problem Solver podcast in offering the cash is the Action Junkeez Podcast, with both sides combining $50,000 of their own cash for the effort.

2Pac, real name Tupac Shakur, was shot four times in a drive-by near the Las Vegas Strip after leaving a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM grand. 2Pac would succumb to his wounds six days later on September 13 at the age of 25.

Check out the video and the offer from The Problem Solver below.

Photo: Getty