CLOSE
HomeNews

Is One Of Drake’s Latest Tweets A Shot At Atlanta Rapper Future?

Leave a comment


As previously reported, Future was not too happy with Drake not being involved in the “Tony Montana” video shoot.

In an interview with The Source Magazine, Future said that he told Drake from the beginning if hopped on the track, make sure he’d be down for the movie.

However, when Drake gave the excuse of working on his album and being too busy for the video shoot, Future said it felt like “a slap in the face.”

Now, Drake has recently put out a tweet that some are saying is a response to Future.

Do you agree?

Drake beef , Future , Future Tony Montana

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close