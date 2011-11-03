Is One Of Drake’s Latest Tweets A Shot At Atlanta Rapper Future?



As previously reported, Future was not too happy with Drake not being involved in the “Tony Montana” video shoot.

In an interview with The Source Magazine, Future said that he told Drake from the beginning if hopped on the track, make sure he’d be down for the movie.

However, when Drake gave the excuse of working on his album and being too busy for the video shoot, Future said it felt like “a slap in the face.”

Now, Drake has recently put out a tweet that some are saying is a response to Future.

Do you agree?