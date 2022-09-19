50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Suggesting He Had His Penis Enhanced

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A plastic surgeon is about to learn that when you try to make a buck off of 50 Cent without his consent, he’s not taking it to the streets but rather to the court room.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent is suing plastic surgeon, Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa for using a photo he took with her to promote her business and imply that Fiddy had some work done on his magic stick (LOL). Posing for a photo with Kogan, 50 learned that the innocent pic was used to make it seem like the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper had some penis enhancement work done and is now taking Kogan to court for the shameless promo.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, 50 Cent says he took a pic with Dr. Kogan back in February 2020 because he thought she was a fan … and he says ever since, Kogan and her companies have used the photo to pimp their products.

50 Cent claims it started off with Kogan and her companies using the photo on social media to promote the plastic surgery clinics, but he says things took a “disturbing” turn in August, when The Shade Room did a story with Kogan about the rise in male sexual enhancement procedures and used the pic.

50 is demanding that Kogan and company stop using his picture to suggest that he underwent a penis enhancement that never happened as it’s “exposing him to ridicule, damaging his professional and personal reputation and violating his right to control his name and image.”

Aside from asking the courts to have Kogan stop using his pic under false pretenses, he also wants a cash payout though the amount isn’t known at the time.

With all the ways and manners that 50’s trolled, clowned and shamed numerous people on social media, you’d think he’d have a better sense of humor about the situation, but men don’t like playing about their manhood in this kind of way.