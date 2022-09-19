AB Ft. Young Thug “Get In My Bag,” Fabolous “Easy Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Hip-Hop world knows that Young Thug is currently incarcerated awaiting trial where he could end up serving decades behind bars but apparently the ATLien was able to record a video before feds put those iron bracelets on him.

Lending an assisted to former NFL superstar, Antonio Brown (AB) for his clip to “Get In My Bag,” Thugger and AB go bowling with a gang of women whose rear-ends are as rounded as the balls used in the bowling alley. We rooting for Thugger to beat them charges, b.

Back in Brooklyn, Fabolous continues to drop random videos to remind everyone he’s still got bars and for his latest clip to “Easy Freestyle,” the Brooklynite takes his Lambo for a spin with a thick shorty riding shotgun as they make pitstops around the city.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jim Jones and Vado, Gucci Mane, Bic Fizzle and BigWalkDog, and more.

AB FT. YOUNG THUG – “GET IN MY BAG”

FABOLOUS – “EASY FREESTYLE”

JIM JONES FT. VADO – “COOK OUT”

GUCCI MANE, BIC FIZZLE & BIGWALKDOG – “RED FLAG”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY FT. FUTURE – “I WANT YOU”

KA – “ASCENSION”

STIK FIGA & CONDUCTOR WILLIAMS – “4DOLPH”

TRILLI MCKYALA, WAVY DAVY, JT5, NBS ANDREY & NAMELESS – “BOSS”

VICE SOULETRIC FT. ELZHI – “ONE DAY”

MARLOWE – “PAST LIFE”

SCARR X PLANET ASIA FT. AURORA — “NC 2 FC”

HIGHCLASS HOODLUMS – “AGUA”

SHO BARAKA – “BLACK AS HEAVEN”

