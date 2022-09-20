Tiffany Haddish Reaches Deal With Sexual Assault Accusers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish has reached an agreement with the two individuals accusing her and fellow comedian Aries Spears of sexual assault by way of a filmed comedy skit. According to a new report, photos of evidence connected to the lawsuit against Haddish will be sealed from public view and a settlement might be looming.

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears found themselves in a pit of controversy after an explosive piece from The Daily Beast revealed details of a lawsuit brought on by a Jane and John Doe pair of siblings accusing the comedians of sexual assault. Spears has largely been mum but did frame the lawsuit and the story as “extortion” while Haddish has opted to allow her legal team to handle the matter behind the scenes.

Radar Online exclusively reports that the deal will keep the original lawsuit and all corresponding physical evidence sealed, adding that the trio worked out the deal privately according to their sources. The siblings bringing the lawsuit say that their mother was a dear friend of Haddish, and appeared in a 2013 skit when Jane was 14 and John was 7.

Andrew Brettler, the attorney for Haddish, has dismissed the claims made by the mother of the siblings in the past and says that it was part of a “bogus” attempt to pin the crimes on the star.

—

Photo: Getty