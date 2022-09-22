Kid Cudi Declares He’s Writing A Memoir

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that Kid Cudi isn’t pleased with being the center of speculation and beef, so he’s taking control and declaring that he will write a memoir.

The Man In The Moon rapper has been active on social media in the past few days, even referring to himself as “the most hated man in Hip-Hop right now.” But in a later post, the artist claimed that he’s going to write his own story. “I’m writing a memoir. I’m finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest,” he wrote in a Twitter post last Friday (Sept. 16).

He continued in another tweet saying that he had actually written a chapter: “Started writing the first chapter of my book. It’s comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.” As of yet, there is no further information on the memoir or when it will be released. It would follow up his documentary done with Amazon Studios, A Man Named Scott which was released last year.

It’s another big move for Cudi, who has been under fire from Kanye West at the beginning of the year due to his friendship with comedian Pete Davidson. Davidson was in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West targeted Cudi as recently as last month, creating and sharing a fake New York Times cover with the headline “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.” This was in reference to the artist being pelted with items thrown by fans during his set at Rolling Loud Miami, prompting him to walk off the stage.

Kid Cudi is currently on the verge of releasing his latest album, Entergalactic which will debut on the same day of his Netflix animated series of the same name. Debuting Sept. 30, the Kenya Barris-produced series also features a strong cast that includes Jessica Williams, Laura Harrier, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Ty Dolla $ign.