Kid Sister Set To Release Debut Album, Cover Art and Tracklisting Revealed

Kid Sister created a national buzz on the music scene with her 2007 hit “Pro Nails.” With the backing and blessing of Kanye West, the Chicago native enjoyed notoriety and national attention at an all time high. Now two years later, the bubbly hip-hop artist is ready to blast back onto the scene and bring things back to a boiling point.

Kid Sister a.k.a. Melisa Young was originally set to drop her debut album in 2008 but held off on the project. Now under the guidance of Downtown Records and Universal Republic , the MC is set to bring back her signature eclectic style.

Titled Ultraviolet, the album features production from A-Trak, Rusko and DJ Gant-Man.

The tracklisting includes 12 original electronic, club rap productions including her 2007 hit with Ye.

The cover art and tracklisting are listed below:

1. Right Hand Hi

2. Life On TV

3. Daydreaming

4. Let Me Bang 2009

5. Big n Bad

6. Pro Nails (feat. Kanye West)

7. Step (feat. Estelle)

8. Switch Board (feat. DJ Gant-Man)

9. Get Fresh

10. 53421

11. You Ain’t Really Down

12. Control