Recently while performing at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. for the Watch The Throne tour, Kanye West stopped the show multiple times to spazz out on the lighting director.

During his performance of “All Of The Lights,” he had to restart the song three times until all of the lights were on.

“N*ggas always be making me have a Yeezy moment”

Peep the video below and let us know what you think of Ye and his “Kanye moment”