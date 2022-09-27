DaBaby “Boogeyman,” Trippie Redd “Above (Suge)” & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late DaBaby has been going hard dropping off new visuals for his latest cuts and seems to be having a good time dressing up as different characters for entertainment purposes in each new video.

For his latest clip to “Boogeyman,” DaBaby gets his into horror mode and uses makeup to look like an iced-out demon who terrorizes a group of “teens” who stumbled upon his haunted mansion. DaBaby’s videos are anything but boring these days.

Meanwhile, Trippie Redd seems to be following in 2000 Cam’ron’s footsteps and in his visual to “Above (Suge),” rocks a pink fur coat while using all kinds of pink animation to keep his video colorful. Cam really had heads rocking hella pink gear back in the day.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Denzel Curry, Tee Grizzley, YUNGMORPHEUS, and more.

DABABY – “BOOGEYMAN”

TRIPPIE REDD – “ABOVE (SUGE)”

DENZEL CURRY – “X-WING”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “MS. EVANS 1”

JOYCE WRIGHT & KAYTRANADA – “ICED TEA”

YUNGMORPHEUS – DISTANT PLACE

BIG SCARR – “ANOTHA 1”

ROBB BANK$ – “OUTSIDE”

HOTBOII – “FIRST CLASS”

J. STONE – “DIFFERENT PURPOSE”

“CRYSTAL MONA’E – “P*SSY OF THE YEAR”