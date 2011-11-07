CLOSE
HomeNews

‘Take Care’ Hits Net, Drake Addresses Leak

Leave a comment

Drake Addresses ‘Take Care’ Leak

Drizzy’s highly anticipated follow-up LP Take Care leaked onto the internet yesterday (November 6) to mixed reviews.

Aubrey took to his Twitter account last night to address the premature release.

I am not sure if the album leaked. But if it did thank god it doesn’t happen a month early anymore, he wrote on the social networking site.

“Listen, enjoy it, buy it if you like it…and take care until next time.”

More rappers should ask Jay-Z and Kanye for pointers. The duo managed to keep their collaborative effort Watch The Throne under wraps and leak-free.

Take Care officially hits stores November 15.

take care

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close