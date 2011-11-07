‘Take Care’ Hits Net, Drake Addresses Leak

Drake Addresses ‘Take Care’ Leak

Drizzy’s highly anticipated follow-up LP Take Care leaked onto the internet yesterday (November 6) to mixed reviews.

Aubrey took to his Twitter account last night to address the premature release.

“I am not sure if the album leaked. But if it did thank god it doesn’t happen a month early anymore,“ he wrote on the social networking site. “Listen, enjoy it, buy it if you like it…and take care until next time.”

More rappers should ask Jay-Z and Kanye for pointers. The duo managed to keep their collaborative effort Watch The Throne under wraps and leak-free.

Take Care officially hits stores November 15.