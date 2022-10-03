HomeKendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Hits The ‘SNL’ Stage For Show’s Season 48 Premiere

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Saturday Night Live - Season 48

Source: NBC / Getty

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is back for its 48th season and featured in the classic sketch comedy show’s season premiere is none other than Hip Hop phenomenon Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this year, K-Dot gifted the world with his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. It had been five years since he literally gave a “Damn.” (See what I did there?) And with half a decade passing since his last solo project, the anticipation was thick in the air.

Related Stories

Anyway, on Saturday, the “Money Trees” rapper hit the “SNL” stage to perform “Rich Spirit” and “N95” from the new album, and then later, he performed “Father Time” with Sampha.

Of course, as Hip Hop N More noted, this was not Kendrick’s first appearance on the SNL stage:

Kendrick Lamar has performed on SNL on a few different occasions in the past. In 2013, he took the show’s stage to perform ‘Poetic Justice’ and ‘Swimming Pools’. In 2014, he performed ‘i’ and ‘Pay For It’ with Jay Rock and Chantal. He’s also made guest appearances for Anderson. Paak and Imagine Dragons before.

Still, it’s just really good to see one of Compton’s newest Hip Hop legends back in action again.

As for “SNL”—bro, is this show just going to go on forever? Forever-ever? Forever-ever?

 

Kendrick Lamar , Newsletter , saturday night live

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Red Bull Batalla USA National Finals 2022

Time For Battle: Red Bull Batalla USA Finals To Take Place In Miami

10.02.22
Close