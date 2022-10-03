Kendrick Lamar Hits The ‘SNL’ Stage For Show’s Season 48 Premiere

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is back for its 48th season and featured in the classic sketch comedy show’s season premiere is none other than Hip Hop phenomenon Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this year, K-Dot gifted the world with his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. It had been five years since he literally gave a “Damn.” (See what I did there?) And with half a decade passing since his last solo project, the anticipation was thick in the air.

Anyway, on Saturday, the “Money Trees” rapper hit the “SNL” stage to perform “Rich Spirit” and “N95” from the new album, and then later, he performed “Father Time” with Sampha.

Of course, as Hip Hop N More noted, this was not Kendrick’s first appearance on the SNL stage:

Kendrick Lamar has performed on SNL on a few different occasions in the past. In 2013, he took the show’s stage to perform ‘Poetic Justice’ and ‘Swimming Pools’. In 2014, he performed ‘i’ and ‘Pay For It’ with Jay Rock and Chantal. He’s also made guest appearances for Anderson. Paak and Imagine Dragons before.

Still, it’s just really good to see one of Compton’s newest Hip Hop legends back in action again.

As for “SNL”—bro, is this show just going to go on forever? Forever-ever? Forever-ever?