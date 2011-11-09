New Mixtape: DJ Soul & Common “Time Traveling” [Mixtape Download]

DJ Soul is releasing a new mixtape with a new collection of some of Common’s best tracks.

Common’s new album The Dreamer, The Believer drops December 20.

Check out the tracklisting, cover and download link below.

1. Pete Rock & Marley Marl – Intro

2. Car Horn (prod by The 45 King)

3. Funk Isht (prod by Marley Marl)

4. Resurrection (Original Mix, Extra P Mix & Large Pro Mix)

5. The Bizness feat. De La Soul

6. State To State feat. No I.D.

7. One Too Many

8. The 6th Sense (prod by DJ Premier)

9. Interlude #1

10. Respiration feat. Mos Def & Talib Kweli

11. Don Randi – The Fox

12. Sweet Blindness – Ain’t No Use

13. 1-9-9-9 feat. Sadat X (prod by Hi Tek)

14. Uni-Verse at War feat. The Roots

15. Play Dis (Original Mix) feat. Saukrates

16. Interlude #2

17. I Used to Love Her

18. Itchbay In You

19. Take It Ez

20. Soul by the Pound

21. Would You Like to Ride feat. Kanye West

22. Def Poetry Jam Freestyle

23. Food feat. Kanye West

24. The Light Remix feat. Erykah Badu

25. Interlude #3

26. Come Close Remix feat. Q-Tip, Pharrell & Eryah Badu (prod by J Dilla)

27. Star *69 feat. Prince & Bilal

DOWNLOAD LINK