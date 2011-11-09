New Mixtape: DJ Soul & Common “Time Traveling” [Mixtape Download]

DJ Soul is releasing a new mixtape with a new collection of some of Common’s best tracks.
Common’s new album The Dreamer, The Believer drops December 20.
Check out the tracklisting, cover and download link below.
1. Pete Rock & Marley Marl – Intro
2. Car Horn (prod by The 45 King)
3. Funk Isht (prod by Marley Marl)
4. Resurrection (Original Mix, Extra P Mix & Large Pro Mix)
5. The Bizness feat. De La Soul
6. State To State feat. No I.D.
7. One Too Many
8. The 6th Sense (prod by DJ Premier)
9. Interlude #1
10. Respiration feat. Mos Def & Talib Kweli
11. Don Randi – The Fox
12. Sweet Blindness – Ain’t No Use
13. 1-9-9-9 feat. Sadat X (prod by Hi Tek)
14. Uni-Verse at War feat. The Roots
15. Play Dis (Original Mix) feat. Saukrates
16. Interlude #2
17. I Used to Love Her
18. Itchbay In You
19. Take It Ez
20. Soul by the Pound
21. Would You Like to Ride feat. Kanye West
22. Def Poetry Jam Freestyle
23. Food feat. Kanye West
24. The Light Remix feat. Erykah Badu
25. Interlude #3
26. Come Close Remix feat. Q-Tip, Pharrell & Eryah Badu (prod by J Dilla)
27. Star *69 feat. Prince & Bilal