HomeNews

Nino Man & Jadakiss “Bigger Bags,” Freddie Gibbs “Dark Hearted” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.22

Nino Man and Jadakiss link up for the heads and Freddie Gibbs gets animated for a minute. Today's Daily Visuals.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Ever since he dominated the Verzuz scene and established himself as the MVP of the artist competition, Jadakiss has experienced a revival in his popularity and appreciation and continues to drop off new material to remind y’all he’s that dude.

Linking up with Nino Man for the latest visuals to “Bigger Bags,” Jay-To-The-Muah and Nino politic in a room fitted with lights that blink to the beat while they drop bars savory enough to satisfy the hardest Hip-Hop purist’s hunger. Snickers status, b.

Freddie Gibbs meanwhile keeps the buzz for his latest LP $oul $old $eparately going strong and in his clip to “Dark Hearted” goes the anime route as a sophisticated hitman who puts in work while a gang of killers are hot on his trail.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bobby Shmurda, Mimi Stacks, and more.

NINO MAN & JADAKISS – “BIGGER BAGS”

FREDDIE GIBBS – “DARK HEARTED”

BOBBY SHMURDA – “NO SENSE”

MIMI STACKS – “SIT ON IT”

ALEWYA – “LET GO”

TOKYO JETZ – “JUST RIDE”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “WE KEPT THE RECEIPTS”

HEEM – “BASTARD CHILD”

Daily Visuals , Newsletter

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
10 itemssteeve ho you fat Partizan Nis Belgrade v Boulogne Metropolitans 92 - EuroCup Basketball

My Name Is My Name: French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Has The Internet Going Wild

10.05.22
Close