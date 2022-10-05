Nino Man & Jadakiss “Bigger Bags,” Freddie Gibbs “Dark Hearted” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since he dominated the Verzuz scene and established himself as the MVP of the artist competition, Jadakiss has experienced a revival in his popularity and appreciation and continues to drop off new material to remind y’all he’s that dude.

Linking up with Nino Man for the latest visuals to “Bigger Bags,” Jay-To-The-Muah and Nino politic in a room fitted with lights that blink to the beat while they drop bars savory enough to satisfy the hardest Hip-Hop purist’s hunger. Snickers status, b.

Freddie Gibbs meanwhile keeps the buzz for his latest LP $oul $old $eparately going strong and in his clip to “Dark Hearted” goes the anime route as a sophisticated hitman who puts in work while a gang of killers are hot on his trail.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bobby Shmurda, Mimi Stacks, and more.

NINO MAN & JADAKISS – “BIGGER BAGS”

FREDDIE GIBBS – “DARK HEARTED”

BOBBY SHMURDA – “NO SENSE”

MIMI STACKS – “SIT ON IT”

ALEWYA – “LET GO”

TOKYO JETZ – “JUST RIDE”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “WE KEPT THE RECEIPTS”

HEEM – “BASTARD CHILD”