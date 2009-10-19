50 Cent Shuts Down Game Collab; Scores with “Behind the Music”

“You shouldn’t really hold your breath.”

While it seemed as though Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was burying old battles, the laying down of arms must have only extended out to the likes of New York rappers.

With rumors continuing to boil to rebuild anticipation for Detox, word began to circulate that Dre had found a way to make peace between The Game and 50 and was even going to have them featured together on a track for his third official return.

For those that were thinking that “Hate It Or Love It pt. 2” was on the way, think again, according to Jackson. As it is Dre’s project, however, anything could happen.

While on the red carpet alongside Wisin Y Yandel for Los Premios MTV Latin America 2009, Jackson kept it short and simple to the only means for the two reuniting.

“If Dre decides to work with him, that’s Dre’s prerogative.”

Some wounds don’t heal as fast as others and Jackson seems to have no interest in co-existing with The Game, even for something at such a magnitude as Detox.

Pushing back his fourth album, Before I Self Destruct, to November 23, the rapper has begun the formula again as he is working on the music video for “Baby By Me” featuring Ne-Yo. There has been word that Destiny’s Child’s own Kelly Rowland will be the leading lady for the upcoming visual.

Known for his ability to shatter records, Jackson has yet another notch to put on his belt. According to ThisIs50.com his episode for Behind the Music was able to gain the highest premiere ratings with 2.2 million viewers. This hasn’t been touched since 2000 with the Faith Hill edition. Although it may not be so clear on the music side, 50 was able to topple Lil Wayne and T.I. as it related to their own editions of the VH1 special.

With music, water, books and ever expanding business ventures, Jackson has no bounds as he continues to find a way to dominate.