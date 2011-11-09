B.O.B Talks Comparisons To Andre 3000, New Album Strange Clouds And Building With President Obama [Exclusive Video]

[ooyala code=”ltbm43MzrJtzINsamonGhq_keKXhG3tT”]

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught with B.O.B at Tree Sound Studios as he played us some of his tracks from his fortchoming sophomore album Strange Clouds.

Peep the exclusive interview as he discusses meeting President Obama, music being taken out of schools as well as his new album and comparisons between himself and Andre 3000.

Strange Clouds will also include collaborations with Big K.R.I.T. , Tip, Andre 3000, Lil Wayne and is scheduled to drop in March.

And for the record, everything we heard was FIRE!!!

