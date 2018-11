Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay-Z At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj and The Throne took the stage at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night in New York.

Maroon 5 also performed but they’re not Hip-Hop enough for our tastes, so just check some pics of Nicki, Jay and Kanye at the Vickie Secret show on the next pages.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »