Taina Williams Called Fabolous “Bitter” After Wishing 2-Year-Old Happy Birthday On IG

Apparently, rapper Fabolous is one of those celebrities whose life is so messy he can’t do something as mundane as wish his toddler a happy birthday without drama ensuing.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” Fab captioned an Instagram post wishing his 2-year-old daughter Journey Happy Birthday. “Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson.”

Awww, what a sweet photo and caption, right? Well, that was the sentiment for some time after the Instagram post was made, but things took a turn once Fab’s stepdaughter, Taina Williams, chimed in to essentially accuse the “Cold Summer” emcee of being an absentee father who ignores the very child he’s wishing a Happy Birthday to and only really bothers to be a parent to his sons.

“This post is hilarious,” Williams wrote. “‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well-being because IDC & I’m bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Fab’s family, Taina Williams is the daughter of the Brooklyn rapper’s ex, Emily Bustamante. According to Blavity, “Journey is the youngest of three children that (Fabolous) shares with his stylist ex-girlfriend, Emily B,” and “aside from their daughter, the couple has two sons — Johan and Jonas Jackson, ages 14 and 7.”

It’s also worth mentioning that, in 2018, Fab was indicted for allegedly punching Bustamante in the head seven times and knocking out her two front teeth.

So, yeah—maybe Fab was better off just sending a card or wishing his daughter a Happy Birthday in person. Some people can’t really do much on social media without getting publicly aired out. Just sayin’.