J. Cole is the latest celebrity to appear on an episode of MTV’s “When I Was 17.”

During the episode that airs tomorrow at 11 a.m. the Roc Nation signee spoke on his previous rap name “Therapist.”

“We used to look through the dictionary for rap names and I could never find anything..then one day they said, How about Therapist?”

Watch J. Cole on “When I Was 17” below.