Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Former Lawyer Says He’s Owed $400K

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Like his favorite president, Donald Trump, Tekashi 6ix9ine has become known for not paying for services rendered to him, and now a lawyer who represented Hip-Hop’s most famous snitch is claiming he’s owed quite a grip for the work he put in on Tekashi’s behalf.

Complex is reporting that Robert S. Meloni of Meloni & McCaffrey is claiming that Tekashi 6ix9ine owes him $400,000 in unpaid legal fees and has “shown both an unwillingness and/or an inability to pay those fees or any new fees on an ongoing basis.” According to Meloni, he’s represented 6ix9ine in both state and federal cases, but hasn’t seen a dime for his time and hasn’t been able to get in touch with Tekashi or his representatives.

While the case specifically referenced in last week’s filing is the previously reported trademark infringement case involving an artist by the name of SIX9, the lawyer notes he at one point represented 6ix9ine in several pending cases, both at the state and federal level.

In the filing, Meloni lays out a number of alleged difficulties he’s had with 6ix9ine, including communication issues. After the exit of the artist’s business manager and another firm, per Meloni, these issues were heightened until such communications eventually wound down entirely.

“I have not spoken to or communicated with [6ix9ine] in over four months,” Meloni said.

With all that jewelry he’s still flossing (and getting relieved of in Dubai), you’d think Tekashi would just pawn a few pieces and pay his legal fees.

Still, paying what he owes is probably the last thing on 6ix9ine’s mind as he’s been dealing with some domestic issues with his girlfriend, Jade, who can’t even contact him due to her putting hands on him this past summer.

What do y’all think of Tekashi owing that kind of money to his former legal representative? Let us know in the comments section below.