GOAT Announces Plan To Acquire Grailed

Sneaker reselling app GOAT has been doing good business for the past few years (StockX have only themselves to blame) and is now looking to expand their business and have announced that they would be acquiring another resale app to do just that.

According to Hypebeast, GOAT has announced that they are on the verge of acquiring clothing resale app, Grailed, and making them the go-to app for secondary market streetwear attire. With brands like Supreme, Balenciaga, and Off-White becoming a hot commodity out on these streets, it makes sense that GOAT would invest in such a venture.

For those unfamiliar with either platform, Grailed works uniquely from the GOAT App. Both feature the most sought-after sneakers and streetwear, however, Grailed doesn’t have a middleman in its transactional process. Now, while GOAT Group has shared that it does not intend to combine the GOAT App with Grailed, it has been reported that GOAT’s operations infrastructure such as shipping and payment systems will be integrated. What this means for current Grailed users is that the identity of Grailed as a peer-to-peer platform should remain while some of the backend may change.

Expect resale prices for hoodies, jackets and shirts to be something ridiculous now that GOAT is going to be running things for Grailed. Chalk it up to the game, y’all.

Whether or not they’ll have the same authentication process remains to be seen as we all know that popular streetwear brands do indeed get bootlegged out in these streets as well. Definitely not as much as sneakers or purses, but you’ll definitely see someone out on the block rocking a “Supreme” shirt with the box logo crooked as hell.

What do y’all think of GOAT bringing Grailed onboard of their resale platform? Let us know in the comments section below.