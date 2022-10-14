Lil Baby “California Breeze,” Gucci Man & Finesse2Tyme “Gucci Flow”” & More | Daily Visuals 10.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last night Lil Baby blessed his fans with his latest guest-star laced album, It’s Only Me, and today comes through with some new visuals to accompany the release of his third studio album.

Giving the visual treatment to one of the album’s standout cuts “California Breeze,” Lil Baby takes to the open seas in a private boat alongside a beautiful young lady before blessing her with the kind of ice that can chill the hot waters of the west coast. Lil Baby ballin’ like a big boy.

Back in the A, Gucci Mane shows he has some impressive ice of his own and in his and Finesse2Tyme’s clip to “Gucci Flow” the two men spit into a mic that’s hanging in a hallway while flexing the kind of iced out pieces that dwarf your favorite rapper’s jewelry.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Carson Leuders featuring Quavo, Lil Gotit, and more.

LIL BABY – “CALIFORNIA BREEZE”

GUCCI MANE & FINESSE2TYMES – “GUCCI FLOW”

CARSON LUEDERS FT. QUAVO – “TOXIC”

LIL GOTIT – “POPE LIVING”

NSG FT. GIGGS – “NYASH”

CENTRAL CEE – “ONE UP”

MUDBABY RU – “GUN CLASS”

JUCEE FROOT – “ME VS ME”

GRYFFIN & TINASHE – “SCANDALOUS”