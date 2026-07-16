Black Celebrities Who Have Supported Donald Trump
Politics has become one of the fastest ways to divide the internet, and celebrities are finding that out in real time. Check out the Black celebrities who have publicly supported Donald Trump and his MAGA mission.
Whether it is endorsing a candidate, performing at a political event, speaking at a convention, or simply sharing an opinion online, public figures are noticing that fans are paying close attention to more than just music, movies, and sports.
For Black celebrities, those conversations often become even more intense. Many entertainers have built careers with audiences that largely identify as politically progressive or expect them to speak out on issues affecting Black communities. When those same stars express support for conservative policies, praise Donald Trump, appear at Republican events, or make comments that are perceived as aligning with the political right, social media reactions tend to arrive almost instantly.
That does not necessarily mean every celebrity on the list identifies as a Republican or considers themselves part of the MAGA movement. In several cases, their statements have evolved, while others have insisted their actions were not political endorsements at all. Still, their comments, appearances, or affiliations have fueled plenty of online debate and headlines.
According to Buzzfeed, several entertainers have surprised fans with political shifts or public statements that challenged the images many people had of them. The Root has also tracked Black celebrities who have publicly voiced support for Donald Trump or appeared alongside him during recent election cycles.
Whether you agree with their views or not, these celebrities have all sparked political conversations that reached far beyond entertainment blogs.
12 Black Celebrities Who Endorsed Donald Trump
1. Kanye West
Ye has been one of Trump’s most visible celebrity supporters since wearing the red MAGA hat in 2018. He has continued expressing support for Trump in the years since.
2. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj’s recent praise of Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance surprised many longtime fans, particularly after previously criticizing Trump’s immigration policies.
3. Snoop Dogg
After years of criticizing Trump, Snoop sparked backlash when he performed during inauguration weekend in 2025. He has maintained that the appearance was not intended as a political endorsement.
4. Nelly
The St. Louis rapper received criticism after performing at Trump’s Liberty Ball. Nelly defended the appearance by saying he was honoring the office of the presidency rather than endorsing a political candidate.
5. Sexyy Red
The rapper made headlines after praising Trump during interviews and later launched her “Make America Sexyy Again” campaign, which fueled even more online discussion.
6. Ice Cube
Ice Cube faced criticism after working with the Trump campaign on his Contract With Black America initiative during the 2020 election cycle. He has since said voting is ultimately a personal decision.
7. Waka Flocka Flame
Waka Flocka has openly expressed support for Trump on social media, saying his focus is on what he believes is best for his family and community.
8. Kodak Black
Kodak Black has repeatedly praised Trump after receiving a presidential pardon in 2021 and has continued defending the former president publicly.
9. Amber Rose
Amber Rose made one of the biggest political headlines when she spoke during the Republican National Convention, calling Trump someone who makes her feel protected.
10. Azealia Banks
Banks has generated headlines for attending Trump events and sharing favorable comments about the former president, continuing her reputation as one of social media’s most unpredictable voices.
11. DJ Akademiks
The media personality has repeatedly stated that he intended to vote for Trump and has publicly defended the former president in interviews and livestreams.
12. Dennis Rodman
Rodman has maintained a friendly relationship with Trump for years and publicly endorsed him during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Politics remains one of the few subjects capable of changing how fans view their favorite celebrities overnight. Whether these stars are expressing personal beliefs, making business decisions, or simply speaking their minds, their comments have become part of larger conversations about celebrity influence, representation, and the increasingly blurred line between entertainment and politics.
Did anyone on this list surprise you? Comment your thoughts below.
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