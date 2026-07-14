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Boosie Badazz Sues Far-Right Lobbyists Over Trump Pardon

Boosie Badazz Sues Far-Right Lobbyists Over Failed Trump Pardon

Published on July 14, 2026
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Boosie Badazz was hoping to move past a particular chapter of his life and avoid time in prison by way of a presidential pardon. It appears that Boosie Badazz was duped by a pair of men who claimed they could get him a pardon from President Trump, which didn’t materialize, hence leading to the rapper suing the pair.

In an extensive investigative piece from NOTUS, Boosie Badazz’s legal maneuvers were front and center. The Baton Rouge rapper was under the belief that President Trump would sign a pardon in his favor, wiping his rap sheet clean. As the publication notes, this would effectively end an upcoming sentencing hearing related to a firearm charge.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, a pair of lobbyists and far-right loyalists, were paid $600,000 by Boosie in the tail end of 2025. Via their firm, JM Burkman & Associates, Wohl & Burkman were introduced to Boosie as Trump insiders who had the president’s ear and would appeal on his behalf in support of gaining a pardon.

Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch, is seeking to recoup half of his initial payment from Wohl and Burkman, citing language inside their contract. JM Burkman & Associates have since fired back, saying there is nothing in the contract to support Boosie’s claim.

Read the entire Boosie Badazz piece here.

Photo: Getty

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