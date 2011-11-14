Drake Talks His Detractors, His City, And Taking The Throne In Complex Magazine

Drake: The Long Way Home (2011 / 2012 Cover Story)

From complaints about his singing to his sweaters, Drake hears it all when it comes to hate.

But Toronto and October’s very own gets more than his fair share of love in America and in his own city where the interview with Complex magazine takes place.

The photo shoot was shut down by Drizzy so that he could have the guys he believes in, Hyghly Alleyne & Lamar Taylor who did videos for “Headlines” and “Marvin’s Room” take over.

The in-depth interview sheds light on Drake’s meaning behind “catching a body,” his fear of dying before accomplishing goals, his “experience shower” he’s having installed and the quiet cold war between Kanye and Jay-Z.

“Rapping is about being young and doing your thing and being fly. I’m sure people took it that way and that’s good, man. That’s great.

Wake the f**k up. I hope it makes you go harder. I hope it makes you get mad at me and write a song with me in mind. I hope Kanye’s verse on ‘Otis’ was with that in mind. Everyone tried to tell me ‘Oh Jay is going at you.’ I don’t hear it, but I hope it was man, that song is f**king incredible.

Making each other go harder, that’s what this $**t is about.”

