Westside Gunn Announces Release Date For ‘Hitler Wears Hermes 10’

It’s been a minute since Westside Gunn released his last project, Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B, but fans of the Buffalo, NY MC are about to get their fix as Gunn has just announced the release date of his next project, Hitler Wears Hermes 10 (what happened to 9?!).

During an interview on Hot 97 with Peter Rosenberg, the “Jesus Crack” rapper announced that Hitler Wears Hermes 10 will be hitting the streets in just a two weeks on Oct. 28. That being said, Westside Gunn says that will be the final installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series that he kicked off back in 2012 saying “The last one was going to be the final one, but I felt weird doing nine and not 10 of them, and you know, like in anything, you always celebrate the 10th year.”

Looking to go out with a bang, Gunn says the album will feature some heavyweight producers and rappers including RZA, Alchemist, Black Star, Run The Jewels, Swizz Beatz, Raekwon, and DJ Drama amongst many others.

For his hardcore fans, they’ll have a chance to get a special treat as Gunn also revealed there will probably be a special edition and “real limited, special 10-box” of a “crazy art piece” that’ll drop to commemorate the big finale of the Hitler Wears Hermes series. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us.

Check out the entire Westside Gunn interview below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Hitler Wears Hermes 10 when it drops on Oct. 28.