Producer T-Minus Speaks On Drake, Nicki Minaj Relationship [Video]

Producer T-Minus Talks Drake, Nicki Minaj Chemistry
From their collaborations to appearances in music videos, the great chemistry between Young Money artists Nicki Minaj and Drake is visible, and T-Minus, the producer behind the tandem’s “Make Me Proud” record can attest to that.
“Musically they go really well together. I think they’re a great contribution to Young Money. The chemistry is great,” he told MTV News.
The new single off of Drake’s Take Care album is currently #9 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Listen to what T-Minus had to say here:
