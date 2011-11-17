CLOSE
Producer T-Minus Speaks On Drake, Nicki Minaj Relationship [Video]

Producer T-Minus Talks Drake, Nicki Minaj Chemistry

From their collaborations to appearances in music videos, the great chemistry between Young Money artists Nicki Minaj and Drake is visible, and T-Minus, the producer behind the tandem’s “Make Me Proud” record can attest to that.

“Musically they go really well together. I think they’re a great contribution to Young Money. The chemistry is great,” he told MTV News.

The new single off of Drake’s Take Care album is currently #9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

