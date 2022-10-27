2022 World Series Will Not Feature Black Players Born In The U.S.

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The 2022 World Series is upon us and fans of the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies are surely ready to witness baseball excellence at the highest level. Ahead of the series, an alarming story from one outlet went wide stating that there were no Black players expected to play in the game but further examination proved that the headline was something of an overstatement.

The 2022 World Series will kick off Friday (Oct. 28) at the Phillies stadium but The Hill, a Washington, D.C. media company that focuses primarily on politics, published a tweet stating that no Black players born in the United States will play in the game.

The Associated Press had a more accurate description of the Black players who will play in the World Series, with its headline reading, “No US-born Black players on expected World Series rosters” while noting that this is the first time this has occurred since 1950. It should also be noted that The Hill aggregated the AP’s original story so it should be assumed that the headline was changed there as well.

Whether this is poor wording or just something to illicit a deeper conversation is beyond basic determination but it has seemingly disturbed some. As one person noted, the assumption that only Black people born in America matter ignores the wider scope of the African diaspora.

In the AP’s report, the outlet obtained a quote from Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo.

“That is eye opening,” Kendrick said. “It is somewhat startling that two cities that have high African American populations, there’s not a single Black player.”

Kendrick continued, “It lets us know there’s obviously a lot of work to be done to create opportunities for Black kids to pursue their dream at the highest level.”

That much is true. The sport is wildly popular across Latin America and in portions of Asia and still enjoys a robust amount of support here in the states. It isn’t known how wide the outreach efforts are made by the MLB to grow the sport in inner cities domestically where Black residents typically dwell.

