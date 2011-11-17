Drake, JoJo, And Busta Rhymes Help Google Launch Google Music [Photos]

As previously reported, Google Inc. unveiled a new online music store with T-Mobile to compete against its competitors Apple and Amazon.

The new service features millions of songs from record labels EMI, Sony Music and Universal, but will not have music from Warner Group.

To help jump-start the new music store, Google said it will offer one free song for consumers to download every day.

For the official launch, a party was in order for big names like Drake, JoJo, and Busta Rhymes was in order.

Peep the page #’s below to see pictures from the event.

