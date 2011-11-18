CLOSE
Drake Hosts “Take Care” Album Release Party [Photos]

Drake Hosts Take Care Release Party

After reports that he’s expected to sell between 675-725,000 copies of his Take Care album, Drake was spotted partying in New York.

Young Angel took to NY’s Beauty & Essex where he was joined by French Montana, his producer Noah “40” Shebib and actor Ryan Phillipe.

Drizzy looked dapper in all black and posed for pictures with his celebrity friends.

ATLNightspots got their hands on the photos, check out Drizzy celebrating Take Care below.

Drizzy Drake , take care

