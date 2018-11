Fabolous celebrated his 34th birthday at LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach last night with some of his closest friends.

The musician was smoking cigars all night and couldn’t get enough of the vibe.

Weezy and Mack Maine joined in on the fabulous festivities, as well as Ne-Yo Jessica White and more.

Peep the page #’s below to see the pics from the event.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »