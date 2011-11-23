Jacket Worn By Kanye West, Swizz Beatz Selling For Nearly $1,000 On EBay

Versace For H&M Jacket Worn By Kanye West & Swizz Beatz On eBay

While the Versace for H&M collection continues to rack up celebrity admirers, the price for pieces from the collection continues to rise.

As previously reported, the collection has gotten attention in Hip-Hop from celebs including Nicki Minaj who performed alongside Prince at the collection’s NY launch.

Now with the products officially in stores nationwide, sellers are rushing to Ebay to profit off the popular collection.

Most recently a jacket worn by both Kanye West and Swizz Beatz has appeared on the online seller site.

And while it retails in stores for $129, it can be found online for $799.99.

The jacket features multi-colored leopard print and was worn by Ye during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

Check out Ye and Swizzy’s Versace for H&M jacket below.

Is it worth $800?

