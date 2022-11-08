Funeral For Takeoff Will Take Place At State Farm Arena

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Takeoff and his tragic death remain a jarring moment for Hip-Hop fans and the culture at large, and arrangments have been made to lay the rapper to rest this coming weekend. It is reported that Takeoff will receive a proper homegoing ceremony in Atlanta at State Farm Arena this Friday, (Nov. 11).

It appears that local radio outlet V103 was the first to break the news of the upcoming funeral service for Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball. In V103’s brief report, it was revealed that Rev. Jesse Curney, III, Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, will deliver the eulogy.

Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 after a reported argument ensued leading to errant gunfire and striking him in the head and torso. The Migos star was with his uncle, Quavo, when the tragedy occurred.

UPDATE:

Georgia residents will be able to obtain tickets to attend the service for Takeoff at 2 PM ET today (Nov. 8). Information on obtaining the tickets can be found below:

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting today, Tuesday, November 8th at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can secure a maximum of two (2) tickets at Ticketmaster. Tickets are non-transferrable, and parties must enter the venue together. All guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. This is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who do not secure tickets to not come downtown.

—

Photo: Getty