21 Savage Says He Can Beat Anyone From 2016 Freshman List In A ‘Verzuz’

Coming off the heels of Her Loss, 21 Savage is talking that talk. He claims he can beat anyone from the 2016 Freshman List in a Verzuz battle.

As spotted on Complex the Atlanta, Georgia native feels like none of his XXL Magazine peers can see him in a track for track battle. In a recent Clubhouse chat he made it clear he thinks his discography is superior to his class. “No one from that… Freshman cover beat me in no Verzuz,” he said. Naturally the claim took listeners by surprise and some responded by listing off some oft he 2016 freshmen.

That year in particular was stacked with Rap talent with the roster including the likes of Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Dave East, Desiigner, and Anderson .Paak. Naturally the news got back to some of these MC’s prompting quick responses. First up was Kodak Black who took to Instagram Live with his retort. “That’s how you should feel, know what I mean?” he said. “But you know I always put myself first over any n***a, any day. That’s cap” he said.

Desiigner also weighed in with his own video response saying “Ay man, why you talking like that? You’re 21. I went platinum 20 times. Stop playing.”

21 Savage has yet to respond to either Kodak Black and Desiigner. Would you want to see a 21 Savage Verzuz match? If so drop a comment below and let us know who would be a good match up for him.

Photo: Epic