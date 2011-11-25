Sean Kingston Defends His Relationship With Drake’s Ex Maliah Michel [Photos]



Sean Kingston Stands Up For Maliah Michel

Sean Kingston has spoken out on his decision to date Drake’s ex-girlfriend Maliah Michel.

The rapper who was injured in a jet ski crash earlier this year, made headlines last week after bringing the Houston stripper as his date to the American Music Awards.

Now after several publications accused him of picking up Drake’s “sloppy seconds”, Kingston’s speaking out to defend his new woman.

Taking to Twitter in her defense, the Jamaican star wrote,

“Sloppy seconds? Not that at all…she is a great woman with a great heart that deserves the best in life ;).”

Maliah has yet to respond.

Check out Kingston and Michel below.

Did he pick up where Drake left off or did he find his new true love?

