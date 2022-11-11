Subscribe
Oddisee Announces New LP ‘To What End’

The Prince George's County, Md. native released his last full-length project 'The Iceberg' back in 2017.

For those who know, Oddisee is one of the most talented rappers and producers in the current Hip-Hop scene and new music is on the horizon. The Prince George’s County, Md. native announced this week that his upcoming studio album, To What End, will drop at the top of 2023.

Oddisee long ago cemented himself as a thought leader among his music peers with an observational rhyming style coupled with production that transcended the traditional Hip-Hop audio norms. The gifted lyricist last released an EP recorded during the pandemic in Odd Cure back in 2020, and his last full-length project, The Iceberg, dropped in 2017.

In today’s rapid-fire release climate, even two years away from the scene can translate into several life cycles for a recording artist within the genre. However, fans in the know are well aware that Oddisee keeps sharp by touring around the world and just recently announced a North American tour with his band, Good Company.

I’m going to break my usual reporter third wall here and say that just over a decade ago, Oddisee and I shared our mutual love of Freeway and the Philadelphia rapper’s inventive rhyme style so it’s really exciting for me as a fan to see that Odd connected with Freezer on the track “Ghetto to Meadow” and it sounds just as amazing as you can expect. Check it out below.

To learn more about Oddisee, including his upcoming tour and catching up on all of his excellent past weekends, please click here.

The tracklist for To What End can be viewed below as well.

01. The Start of Something

02. How Far

03. Many Hats

04. Already Knew

05. Choices Feat. Phonte, BeMyFiasco & Kay Young

06. Try Again

07. Ghetto To Meadow Feat. Freeway

08. More To Go Feat. C.S. Armstrong

09. All I Need Feat. Olivier St. Louis

10. Bartenders Feat. Toine Jameson

11. Work To Do Feat. Bilal

12. People Watching

13. Hard To Tell

14. Bogarde Feat. Noochie

15. The Way Feat. Haile Supreme and Saint Ezekiel

16. Race

