Lil Kim Releasing Five-Track EP



Lil Kim Releasing EP

Lil Kim is getting back onto the music scene and announcing an upcoming EP.

The Black Friday rapper announced Saturday that a five-song EP was on the way for her loyal fans.

Taking to Twitter she wrote,

“#TeamLilKim For the Holidays I’m releasing a 5 song EP for yall as a preview of what’s to come in 2012 & so on 4rm Lil’ Kim :).”

As previously reported Kim is moving forward with plans to release a new book titled “‘The Price of Loyalty’.”