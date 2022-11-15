A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & DJ OMINAYA Announce ‘Me Vs. Myself’ Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Bronx is back outside. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DJ OMINAYA have announced the Me Vs. Myself Tour.

The Highbridge talent will be bringing his discography to life for his fans worldwide. On Monday (Nov. 14), the “Drowning” MC announced his long-awaited return to the main stage. “Catch me in your city very soon…. And don’t worry NYC we got something special on the way,” A Boogie wrote on an Instagram post.

To coincide with the release of his forthcoming album Me Vs. Myself, he will be performing in 12 cities across the United States with three dates in the United Kingdom. The tour will follow his already sold out one night only show at The Apollo on Friday, Dec. 16. DJ OMINAYA, his official tour DJ, detailed their enthusiasm in a statement. “A Boogie and myself have been waiting two years to hit the road like this and the Me Vs. Myself Tour will be like nothing the fans have seen before!” he said.

Local pre-sale start on Nov. 16 and all tickets go on public sale on Nov. 18. You can see the dates to tour below.

2/7 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

2/9 – Coralville, IA @ Xtreme Arena

2/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

2/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

2/14- Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

2/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

2/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

2/19 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/21 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

2/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/25 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

3/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

3/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

3/24 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Photo: Rachel Jackson / YouTube