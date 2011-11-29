Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Commits To Play Football At UCLA

UCLA Football: Justin Combs, Diddy’s Son, Commits To UCLA

Justin Combs is making a name for himself that will transcend having a restaurant with his moniker, the son of Sean committed to join UCLA’s football team.

The 5-foot-9 170-pound defensive back from New Rochelle Iona Prep turned down offers from Villanova, Illinois and Wyoming to accept a scholarship from UCLA.

Although the program just fired their coach, Combs is still excited to live out his dream.

“Playing Division I football was a lifelong dream of mine, and through hard work I was able to achieve it,” said Justin Combs.

Daddy Diddy released a statement, “As a parent, this is one of the proudest moments of my life. This is everything a father could want in his son, for him to excel at what he loves to do.”