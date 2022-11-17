Because Duh: Balenciaga Exits Twitter After Elon Musk Purchase

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The mass exodus from Twitter continues. Balenciaga is the latest brand to leave the platform.

As per Hypebeast, Balenciaga is no longer on the social media app and all signs are pointing that the recent move is due largely in part to its new ownership by Elon Musk. This exit is not the first, and probably not the last, notable brand to leave or totally divest as companies like General Motors have decided not to use the tool to communicate to consumers. Additionally, some high-profile celebrities have deactivated their accounts as well, including Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and Toni Braxton.

Back in October, Musk finally bought out Twitter and since then the acquisition has left a poor impression on a large number of their users. To add more fuel to the fire, the company has laid off several employees in mass layoffs while Musk frames the changes as needed right sizing in order to advance the platform and to preserve free speech.

But ironically since Musk took over, data shows that hate speech on Twitter has significantly increased. Researchers from Montclair State saw that social media app became a more “hostile” environment just 12 hours after Elon took over.

Twitter has yet to comment on the high-profile exits.

Photo: Joshua Bright