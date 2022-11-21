DJ Khaled Holding Airbnb Contest To Fly Out Two Winners To Miami

Everyone knows that DJ Khaled has one of the most impressive sneaker collections in the game, and now he’s offering sneakerheads a chance to get familiar with it…kinda.
TMZ is reporting that the “We The Best” producer is offering two lucky fans a chance to kick it at a pimped out version of his sneaker closet in Miami via Airbnb. The one-night stay at the Miami estate will go down on Dec. 5 and 6, and winners will be greeted with a hand-written note from DJ Khaled himself, which you know will be optimistic and motivational. But that’s not all.
Don’t think all these things come without a price tag though. The two lucky winners will have to shell out a whole $11 for the experience if they’re chosen. Yes, an Alexander Hamilton and George Washington to live like a king for a night. Not a bad tradeoff.
The contest begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET. Will you be trying your luck to win the DJ Khaled Airbnb sweepstakes? Let us know in the comment section below.