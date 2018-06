Common, Lupe Fiasco, and LL Cool J ripped the Grammy concert last night as they joined Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mell performing the The Blueprint of Hip-Hop… “The Message”.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s were inducted into The Grammy Hall Of Fame so salute to that.

If you don’t know all the words to this song and consider yourself part of Hip-Hop… Kill Yo Self… Immediately