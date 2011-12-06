WIRED Links

CLOSE
Bossip:  A “Lil Positivity”: Jim Jones’ “Mommy” Gives Back To The Hood

24 Wired TV: Love & Hip Hop Season 2 Episode 2 – “B___h, Im Fuego!”


Vibe:  Ja Rule’s Jailhouse Journal (Entry 1)

The Root:  T.I., Tracy Morgan and the PC Police

Drunken Stepfather:  Real Housewives of NY Bikini Pics of the Day

Madame Noire:  The Truth @bout Natural Hair With Anu: Growing Hair With Vitamins

Hit Hip-Hop:  Mac Miller & Nipsey Hussle In The Studio

Black Voices:  Wendy Williams Sets The Record Straight On Oprah Drama

Hollywood Tuna:    Chanel Iman See Through Dress Introduction

Style Blazer:  Amber Borrows a Turban from June’s Closet: Are you Feeling the Video Vixen’s Get Up?


ja rule , jim jones , Love And Hip-Hop

