A$AP Rocky “Sh*ttin Me,” Meek Mill ft. Fridayy “Don’t Give Up On Me” & More | Daily Visuals 12.6.22

After taking a little break to play daddy daycare with his newborn son, A$AP Rocky seems ready to get back on his grizzly and

churn out some new work now that he has a new mouth to feed (though with Rihanna as his baby mama we’re sure the child won’t starve).

Coming through with some new visuals to “Sh*ttin Me,” Pretty Flacko takes an office job only to emasculate his co-workers before hitting the road with his homie and getting a tad bit too turnt up.

Meek Mill meanwhile seems to be living his life regardless of the hate he garners on social media and in his Fridayy assisted clip to “Don’t Give Up On Me” Meek shows everyone how fulfilling his life is whether he’s on stage or just rolling with his peoples through the cities they visit.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Shania, Sada Baby, and more.

A$AP ROCKY – “SH*TTIN ME”

MEEK MILL FT. FRIDAYY– “DON’T GIVE UP ON ME”

SHANIA – “BLUE MOON”

SADA BABY – “HALFTIME”

ARMANI CAESAR – “SIKE”

SHECK WES – “PAIN!”

DDG – “IN LOVE WITH A MERMAID”

$TUPID YOUNG – “TELL ME WHAT’S LOVE”

LOUIE RAY – “FR33 RIO”