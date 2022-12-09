YG & Lil Wayne “Miss My Dawgs,” Kool G Rap ft. 38 Spesh & AZ “Born Hustler” & More | Daily Visuals 12.9.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Lil Wayne or YG in a music video but today the two come out of hiding and link up to pay tribute to the homies they’ve lost to the game over the years.

Collaborating for the visuals to “Miss My Dawgs,” YG and Weezy show love to those no longer here with us and to drive that point home, use old footage of their dearly departed such as Nipsey Hussle and Slim 400 who was murdered one year ago today. Rest In Power, homies.

Back on the East Coast, Hip-Hop legend Kool G Rap returns with some heat and in his 38 Spesh and AZ assisted clip to “Born Hustler,” they hit up a Ewing Athletic sneaker warehouse to show y’all how OG’s kick rhymes and stomp out the competition. We’re still tight Patrick Ewing never got that ring. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Benny The Butcher, El Camino, Rick Hyde and Heem, Yung Bleu and Fivio Foreign and more.

