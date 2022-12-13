The Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Is Underway

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two years after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion’s foot, Tory Lanez is finally going to trial over the 2020 incident as court proceedings are officially underway.

According to BBC, a jury was told that not only did Tory Lanez shoot at Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet as they drove away from Kylie Jenner’s pool party in July of 2020, but he told her “dance b*tch” as he let off five rounds in the luxury vehicle. The shooting apparently took place after the “WAP” rapper insulted Lanez’s rap skills and demanded he pull over so she could get out of the car. Apparently the “LUV” artist didn’t take too kindly to the criticism and request and chose violence instead (literally).

A gun that was still warm to the touch was found on the floor near where Lanez had been sitting, prosecutor Alexander Bott said.

Minutes after the shooting, a female friend texted Megan Thee Stallion’s security detail, saying: “Help… Tory shot meg.”